Three FireSmart ambassadors are expected to be hired by the Regional District of Central Kootenay this summer.

Chief administrator Stuart Horn explains what they’ll do.

The board has approved up to $40,000 but it could be offset by the Canada Summer Jobs program.

The RDCK is also hiring a part-time bylaw officer to be based in Creston at a cost of $41,000.

But they’re thinking about hiring a wildfire mitigation co-ordinator at a cost of $87,000 a year.