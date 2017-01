Looking from one of the portals of the Jersey-Emerald property. (Courtesy Margaux Resources)

Margaux Resources has picked up more gold and silver mining properties around Salmo.

They’ve secured options on the Bayonne and Sheep Creek groups to add to the Jersey-Emerald and Jackpot-Oxide.

President Tyler Rice says they now have many of the area’s major historic mines in their portfolio.

The company is using geophysics and new drilling techniques in hopes of bringing the mines back to life.

Rice is one of three entrepreneurs recently named to the Salmo economic development committee.