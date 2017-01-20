More areas have come on board with funding for a study on improving reliability at the Castlegar airport.

Slocan Valley regional director Walter Popoff is putting up $10,000 of the $260,000 bill to hire Jeppeson Aviation.

Rural Salmo director Hans Cunningham and Arrow Lakes director Paul Peterson are chipping in $5,000 each.

That’s on top of $10,000 each previously announced by the City of Nelson and rural Castlegar director Rick Smith.

Fellow rural Castlegar director Andy Davidoff is putting up $2,500 now with the promise of more later.

Originally he planned to give $10,000.

The Columbia Basin Trust has also committed $150,000, for a grand total of $192,500.

Unless there are further contributions, the City of Castlegar will pick up the difference of $67,500.