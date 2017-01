An initiative is underway to cut down on human-bear conflicts in Salmo.

The village is hoping to become one of the few communities in BC to earn Bear Smart status.

Conservation officer Jason Hawkes says they want to reduce the number of bears destroyed each year.

Hawkes says that might point to potential solutions.

Salmo already has bear-resistant garbage cans in place.

New Denver is among the few communities in BC that are officially designated as Bear Smart.