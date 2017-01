In BCHL action Saturday in Trail it was the shellacking to end all shellackings.

The Trail Smoke Eaters hammered the Surrey Eagles in a 19-3 drubbing.

Trail captain Connor Brown-Maloski says the team has been feeding off their large crowds.

Just under 1,400 people were on hand to witness the blowout.

The night before the Smokies fell 6-3 to the Langley Rivermen.