In KIJHL action yesterday in Nelson the Leafs skated to a 6-2 victory over the Spokane Braves.

It was defenceman Michael Lenoury’s first game with the Leafs.

The Leafs have a 6-1 edge over Spokane in their season series.

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks won their ninth straight game yesterday in Fruitvale in a 7-4 decision over the Castlegar Rebels.

In Fruitvale Friday the Hawks beat the Grand Forks Border Bruins 6-4 and the next night in Fernie they took a 5-2 win over the Ghostriders.