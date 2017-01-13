The Regional District of Central Kootenay has downgraded the boil water notice for the Burton water system to a water quality advisory

The RDCK continues to look for of the source of contamination.

Bacteriological sampling will be increased to four samples per week, which will include existing sample stations and both wells.

A temporary chlorinator has been installed and will run for the next few weeks to ensure that chlorine residual has been distributed throughout the system.

The Arrow Lakes community draws water from two wells and serves about 130 people.