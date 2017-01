The BC Government has granted Warfield council’s request to be deemed a two member quorum.

Deputy mayor Arlene Parkinson says this will remain intact until next month’s by-election when a new mayor and two councillors are chosen.

Under the temporary quorum Parkinson and councillor Shane Ferraro will look after statutory obligations but no big decisions will be made.

Council has three vacancies because the mayor resigned and then two councillors quit to seek his job.