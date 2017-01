Grad students from Trail’s JL Crowe will be hosting a Christmas tree pick-up this weekend.

There will be designated spots in each neighborhood to drop your tree and the students will handle the rest.

Drop off locations include Waneta Village Park, Glenmerry Underpass, Butler Park in East Trail, Hillside Drive in Sunningdale as well as sites in West Trail, Tadanac, Miral heights and the Public Works yard.

If your tree is missed you can dispose of it yourself at the McKelvey Landfill.