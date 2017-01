The new riverfront library-museum in Trail, which is under construction, may benefit from new Columbia Basin Trust funding.

Trail city council has passed resolutions to proceed with paying for the Riverfront Centre.

In 2014 the city passed a loan authorization bylaw worth over $6.2 million to be paid back over 25 years.

They passed another last year for just under $1.2 million to be paid back in ten years.

Construction of the new library-museum finishes in the fall.