The City of Nelson will contribute $10,000 towards a study of the West Kootenay Regional Airport.

A consultant has been hired to develop a plan that could improve the airport’s reliability.

Councillor Michael Dailly says it makes sense to chip in.

The study will cost about $270,000.

The Columbia Basin Trust is paying $150,000 and two RDCK rural areas are adding $10,000 each.

The City of Castlegar is picking up the rest.