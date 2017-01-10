A young man who admitted threatening Mount Sentinel secondary in South Slocan has been sentenced to time served plus three years probation.

That was the sentence handed to Denver Tyler Skey today in Nelson Provincial Court.

His lawyer Ken Wyllie hoped for a conditional discharge but accepted the decision.

Wyllie felt authorities overreacted to the situation but Judge Phil Seagram said they can’t be faulted.

Skey, who will turn 19 in a few days, gestured as though he was loading and firing a handgun and rifle at students during a grad rehearsal.

He was later arrested and the ceremony was postponed.

Skey was in custody from June 23 to Oct. 17 when he was released on bail.

That’s the equivalent of a little under six months in jail with time-and-a-half credit.

In addition to adhering to the many terms of his probation, he was given a 10-year firearms ban.