The nomination period for Warfield’s by-election began yesterday.

Residents cast their ballots February 25 to choose a new mayor and two new village councillors.

Diane Langman and Brett Rakuson have both announced they intend to run for mayor and have vacated their council seats.

Those wishing to run for mayor or council must have their nomination in to the village office by 4 pm January 20.

There will be advanced voting opportunities February 15 and 22.