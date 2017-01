The new riverfront library-museum in Trail, which is under construction, may benefit from new Columbia Basin Trust funding.

A Kootenay Savings Community Foundation grant will pay dividends in helping fill the new Riverfront Centre Library-Museum in Trail.

The public library and historical society get $10,000 towards the project.

Library chair Barbara Gibson says this will help them buy new furniture.

Construction of the Riverfront Centre is expected to finish in the fall.