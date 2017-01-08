In the KIJHL yesterday the Beaver Valley Nitehawks beat the Grand Forks Border Bruins 6-4 in front of a home crowd.

In Cranbrook Friday the Hawks pounced the Kimberley Dynamiters 9-2 and Saturday in Fruitvale they scored a 7-1 win over the Golden Rockets.

The Nelson Leafs outlasted Golden in a 3-2 overtime win at home Friday.

Saturday the Creston Valley Thunder Cats handed Nelson a 4-3 overtime loss.

Leafs defender Brent Headon says they’ll be ready for Kimberley Wednesday.

The Leafs were down 3-0 at the ten minute mark of the first period.

In Castlegar Friday the Rebels skated to an 8-4 win over Grand Forks.

Saturday in Fernie the Ghostriders smashed Casltegar 5-1.