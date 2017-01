A Warfield councillor who has stepped down to run for mayor wants to improve communication with residents.

Brett Rakuson is taking his second shot at the village’s top job.

He says if elected he’ll ensure everyone at the council table has their say.

Rakuson will be up against Diane Langman who also resigned from Warfield council to run in the mayoral by-election February 25.

Two new councillors will be chosen that day to replace them.