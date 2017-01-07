The man who admitted to threatening Mount Sentinel Secondary will learn his sentence on Tuesday.

During submissions Friday in Nelson Provincial Court the Crown said Denver Tyler Skey, 18, should receive time served plus three years probation.

The defence called for probation and a conditional discharge so he wouldn’t have a criminal record.

Skey he was in custody from June 23 until Oct. 17 when he was granted bail.

Court heard that he mimed shooting students during a grad rehearsal.

As a result he was arrested and charged a few days later and the ceremony was postponed.

Skey was described as “feeling bullied and ostracized” at school.

A psychiatric evaluation found he suffers from anxiety but no major mental disorder was at play.