Fortis BC says Wednesday was a peak day for the season in terms of electricity demand.

It was at 731 megawatts which was the highest demand on the system since December 2008.

Fortis BC’s Nicole Bogdanovic says natural gas consumption isn’t peaking at this time.

On Wednesday Castlegar’s peak demand was 26 megawatts.

That’s 24% higher than the end of November.