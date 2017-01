The new riverfront library-museum in Trail, which is under construction, may benefit from new Columbia Basin Trust funding.

The chair of the Heritage Federation of Southeast BC is pleased with new Columbia Basin Trust funding.

The Trust is putting up $600,000 over three years for local museums and historical societies.

Laurie Charlton likes the idea of hiring a regional heritage professional.

Exact details have yet be determined.

But Charlton says the funding answers a call from member organizations to help build capacity.