The bridge that crosses the Columbia River at Northport needs some big repairs.
The Washington State Department of Transport says heavy rust has penetrated large bolts on the bridge.
As a result weight and lane restrictions are in place around the clock until further notice.
It’s single-lane traffic only with restrictions for vehicles over 10,000 pounds (4,500 kg).
Engineers are working on a temporary solution but a permanent fix could take six months.
The 450-meter long steel-truss bridge, which is just south of the border, was built in 1948.
It sees 500 to 800 vehicles a day.