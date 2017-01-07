The bridge over the Columbia River at Northport. (Google Street View)

The bridge that crosses the Columbia River at Northport needs some big repairs.

The Washington State Department of Transport says heavy rust has penetrated large bolts on the bridge.

As a result weight and lane restrictions are in place around the clock until further notice.

It’s single-lane traffic only with restrictions for vehicles over 10,000 pounds (4,500 kg).

Engineers are working on a temporary solution but a permanent fix could take six months.

The 450-meter long steel-truss bridge, which is just south of the border, was built in 1948.

It sees 500 to 800 vehicles a day.