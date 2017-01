Stacy Schwab and Kevin Dowkes of Grand Forks welcomed Keira Mackenzie Dowkes at 3:42 a.m. Tuesday at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital in Trail.

The first baby of 2017 has been born at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital in Trail.

Keira Mackenzie Dowkes and came into the world at 3:42 a.m. Tuesday.

She’s the first child of Kevin Dowkes and Stacey Schwab of Grand Forks but they weren’t expecting her just yet.

So far there have been no births this year at Kootenay Lake Hospital in Nelson.