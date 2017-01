A 28-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle this morning on Robson Access Road.

RCMP say it happened at about 1 a.m.

The highway was closed for several hours and traffic was detoured until the scene investigation was completed.

The name and hometown of the victim have not been released.

The driver of the vehicle wasn’t injured.

RCMP and the BC Coroner’s Service are trying to determine the cause of the collision.