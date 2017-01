If you want to run for mayor of Warfield or village councillor you have until January 20 at 4 pm to do so.

Chief election officer Jackie Partridge says the nomination period begins January 10.

To qualify you must be a Canadian citizen, 18 or older, a resident of BC for six months and can’t be disqualified under the local government act.

The by-election goes February 25.

Advanced voting is on the 15th and 22nd at the village office from 8 am til 8 pm.