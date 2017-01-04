Homes in the Gulch in Trail (Google Street View)

Trail, Rossland, and Castlegar have all seen modest increases in their residential property assessments.

The average home is now valued at $159,000 in Trail versus $155,000 last year; $257,000 in Rossland compared to $255,000; and $270,000 in Castlegar, up from $264,000.

Kootenay Columbia deputy assessor Ramaish Shah says that won’t necessarily result in higher taxes.

Warfield, Fruitvale, and Montrose all saw small decreases in residential assessed value.

Warfield went from $193,000 to $191,000, Fruitvale from $216,000 to $215,000, and Montrose from $233,000 to $231,000.

Additionally, Salmo was at $172,000, up from $170,000, and Slocan at $168,000 compared to $152,000 last year.