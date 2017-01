We had a warm November but a cooler and drier than usual December in the West Kootenay.

Weather forecaster Chris Cowan at the Southeast Fire Centre says our mean temperature was -3.9 degrees.

We saw 78.8 cm of snow fall, our average is 64.8 cm.

Also, we recorded just 1 mm of rain in December.

That’s well below the monthly average of 31.3 mm.

There were 17 days of measurable precipitation which is on par with our region’s average.