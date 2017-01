In the KIJHL Saturday in Nelson the Beaver Valley Nitehawks squeeked by the Leafs with a 2-1 overtime win.

Leafs forward Mason Mullaney had Nelson’s lone goal.

Meanwhile in Grand Forks the Castlegar Rebels skated to a 4-2 win over the Border Bruins.

On Friday the Bruins beat Nelson 5-1 at home while the Rebels fell 4-3 to Beaver Valley in front of a home crowd.