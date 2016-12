Our regional districts are offering incentives to upgrade your wood stoves thanks to funding from the BC Government.

Boundary-Similkameen MLA Linda Larson says you could qualify for a $250 rebate if you make the switch.

The RDKB gets $6,500 for the rebate program.

The RDCK gets just over $15,000.