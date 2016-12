From left, United Steelworkers Local 1-405 financial secretary Jeff Bromley, Cranbrook food bank manager Gerry Oviatt, and local 1-405 first vice-president Doug Wood. The union presented the food bank with a cheque for $1,500.

Food banks in Trail and Castlegar are benefiting from the United Steelworkers humanity fund.

Local 1-405 financial secretary Jeff Bromley says it was established 30 years ago to combat poverty and inequality.

It means $1,500 for the Castlegar Community Harvest Food Bank.

Organizations in Trail and the East Kootenay also benefit.