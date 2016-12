Federal-provincial funding has come through once again for professional driver training at Selkirk College.

The $228,000 will help people get their Class 2 and 3 licenses to drive school buses and dump trucks.

Community education co-ordinator¬†Dawn Lang says they’ve offered the program for seven years but the funding’s future is uncertain.

Students have already graduated in Kaslo and Nakusp but more classes are to come in Slocan and Grand Forks.