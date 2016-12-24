The mother of a man killed in a police shooting in Castlegar in 2015 is heading to court.

Waylon Edey was shot and killed January 29 last year on the Kinnaird Bridge.

His mother Deborah Colleen Edey is seeking damages from the crown, provincial government and an RCMP officer.

Her lawsuit claims the use of lethal force wasn’t warranted and his death was caused by negligence and recklessness.

None of the allegations in the statement of claim filed Tuesday have been proven in court.

Earlier this week the Independent Investigation Office of BC referred the case to the Crown’s criminal justice branch to consider charges.