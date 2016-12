The Kootenay Conference roster in next month’s KIJHL prospects game will have a decidedly local flavour.

That’s because all but four spots on the 20 man roster are going to players from the Neil Murdoch Division, including three each from Castlegar and Beaver Valley.

The Rebels are represented by defenseman Jacob Boston and forwards Shawn Campbell and Brandon Costa.

The Hawks will send forwards Tyler Ghirardosi, Aiden Browell, and Bradley Ross.

The game takes place on January 14 in Kelowna.