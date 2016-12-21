The Independent Investigation Office of BC has filed a report to Crown counsel in relation to a fatal officer involved shooting in Castlegar.

On Jan. 29, 2015 RCMP officers were responding to a driving complaint on highway three in the city limits of Castlegar. During an attempted traffic stop, Waylon Edey was shot by a police officer on the Kinnaird bridge. He was transported to hospital but did not survive his injuries.

According to a news release issued today, the chief civilian director of the IIO has completed his review of the investigative file and forwarded a report to Crown for consideration of charges. This is required when the director considers that an officer may have committed an offence under any enactment.

The threshold for referral to Crown is lower for the IIO than for other law enforcement agencies in the province, the organization said.

The IIO does not make a recommendation on whether charges should be approved. Under the Crown Counsel Act, the Criminal Justice Branch has jurisdiction over the charge assessment and charge approval process.

In approving charges, the Criminal Justice Branch must be satisfied not only that an offence may have been committed, but that the commission of an offence can be proven in court beyond a reasonable doubt. Criminal Justice Branch policy provides that in making this assessment Crown counsel will apply a two-part test:

There must be a substantial likelihood of conviction based on the evidence gathered by the investigating agency.

A prosecution must be required in the public interest.

Under these circumstances, no public report will be issued by the IIO and no further information will be provided, the news release said.