A pop song celebrating Selkirk College’s 50th anniversary has been released by students of the contemporary music and technology program.

Second-year song writing majors Trevor Unruh, Carmina Bolinao and Bethany Petch wrote the jingle called 50 Years of Dreams, which they debuted at Selkirk College’s annual gala.

“It’s one of those songs that just gets into your head,” says Unruh. “It’s incredibly sappy, a bit cheesy and completely fun to play.”

The songwriters were joined on stage by fellow students Kiana Tingley on vocals, Kevin Wasilenkoff on keys, guitarists Davis Yates and Austin Parachoniak, Connor Oswald playing bass and Brodie Parachoniak on drums.

You can listen to the song and see a slideshow of some 50th anniversary highlights at: https://vimeo.com/195517719