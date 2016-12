The Castlegar Heritage Society, which runs the station museum, is just one of many groups that may benefit from a new Columbia Basin Trust heritage program. (Google Street View)

The Castlegar and District Heritage Society will seek a 10 per cent funding boost from the city.

President Chris Darcy says this would help the society pay staff better while relying less on volunteers.

Darcy says the Station Museum and Zuckerberg Island both had a very good 2016.

The society hopes to add a source of fresh drinking water at both sites next year.