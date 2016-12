Warfield chooses a new mayor February 25.

Residents will also pick a new councillor that day.

This as Diane Langman will resign next Thursday to run for mayor.

If elected she would be the first female mayor in Warfield’s history.

Ted Pahl resigned because he’s taken a job on Prince Edward Island.

The by-election will be held in council chambers at the village office and there will be two advanced polling opportunities.

Those will be February 15 and 22.