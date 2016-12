2016 Has been a near-record year for the City of Castlegar in terms of annual building permit value.

Councillor Florio Vassilakakis says the numbers are very encouraging.

As of November the permit value is just over $23 million.

A good chunk of that came from the new Fortis BC facility which is currently under construction.

Since 1990 only 2010 had a higher total at $25 million.