Highway 22 was closed for more than an hour near Oasis today due to a crash.

Trail RCMP are asking drivers to slow down.

This after a serious crash on Highway 22 near Oasis yesterday which sent five people to hospital.

A southbound car collided head on with an SUV heading north.

None of the injuries were serious and the driver of the southbound vehicle has been charged with driving without due care and attention.

The highway was closed for several hours.

Trail RCMP have responded to two more crashes this morning.

There have been three fatal accidents recently in our region.