In the KIJHL yesterday in Fruitvale the Grand Forks Border Bruins beat the Beaver Valley Nitehawks 4-3 in overtime.

The Hawks beat Grand Forks 5-1 on the road the night before.

Both teams were in action Friday as well.

In Castlegar the Hawks rolled to a 6-2 victory over the Rebels while the Bruins fell 2-1 to the Thunder Cats in Creston.

The Leafs will head into the holiday break on a losing note after a 4-2 setback against the Dynamiters in Kimberley Saturday.

Friday they beat the Braves 5-0 in Spokane.