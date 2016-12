The South Slocan bridge is expected to be filled in next year, although with a pedestrian tunnel allowing access to the Slocan Valley Rail Trail. (Courtesy Ministry of Transportation)

The filling in of a bridge at South Slocan next year will also mean some improvements on the Beasley bluffs.

Ministry of Transportation project manager Robbie Kalabis says they’ll be blasting there.

Kalabis says their tender package will be put out early in the new year with work expected to start in the spring.

He says the ministry is not responsible for the work going on right now behind the Dam pub.