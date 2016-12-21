The DEV Galena (pictured) is expected to be taken out of service this month, much to the chagrin of some residents.

The Ministry of Transportation says it doesn’t know what will become of the old Upper Arrow Lake ferry.

The DEV Galena will be retired as of Dec. 31 after 48 years on the Galena Bay-to-Shelter Bay run.

The ministry hasn’t finalized the decommissioning plan so it’s not sure if it will be scrapped or sold.

Some residents are concerned about the MV Columbia being left as the sole ferry on that route.

But the ministry says that ship was designed and built to be as robust as possible.

It has hatches to allow for the quick replacement of propulsion equipment and the contractor has a full set of replacement parts for all major components.

The ministry notes other major ferry routes get by with just one vessel.

And while it might inconvenience motorists, there are alternate routes if the Columbia has mechanical problems.